Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEX. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Terex to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.92.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 1,140,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,602. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Terex has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 0.29%. Terex’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Terex by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.