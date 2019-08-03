Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 419.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $234.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.60. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tesla to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra lowered Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

In other Tesla news, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $8,801,379.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,456 shares of company stock worth $24,587,180 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

