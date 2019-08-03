Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

TSLA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.34. 6,125,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $387.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.27. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.72 per share, with a total value of $232,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $8,801,379.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $24,587,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,892.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $164,682,000 after purchasing an additional 699,981 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 249.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $146,745,000 after buying an additional 468,884 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 54.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after buying an additional 409,332 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Tesla by 200.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $134,646,000 after buying an additional 321,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $55,972,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

