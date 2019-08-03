Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $868,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.93. 11,024,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113,162. The company has a market capitalization of $376.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

