Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 99.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 910.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter worth $3,901,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $799.98 per share, with a total value of $28,799.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,302. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $712.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $770.06. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $409.00 and a twelve month high of $915.66.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.