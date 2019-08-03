The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.22-2.30 EPS.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 462,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $158,552.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,868,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $302,252. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

