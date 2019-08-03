The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.22-2.30 EPS.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.06. 462,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $46,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $302,252. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.