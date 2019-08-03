The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). The Rubicon Project posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The Rubicon Project stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $394.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 25,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $157,092.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,331.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kershaw sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $106,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,034 shares of company stock worth $1,656,259. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

