The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Western Union updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

NYSE WU traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,614,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,422. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $740,484.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,727.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,822 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

