The Zweig Fund (NYSE:ZF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.74

The Zweig Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $10.73. The Zweig Fund shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 71,504 shares.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Zweig Fund stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Zweig Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.13% of The Zweig Fund worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Zweig Fund (NYSE:ZF)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Newfleet Asset Management LLC, and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

