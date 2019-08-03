Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50, Morningstar.com reports. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 2,631.71% and a negative net margin of 369.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 320,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,457. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48.

In other news, Director Donal O’connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,792.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 31,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

