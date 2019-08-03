TheStreet Downgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to C

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBF. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 2,530,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 1,609,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

