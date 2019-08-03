Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

TRI stock traded down C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$88.35. 705,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$58.43 and a 52-week high of C$93.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.61.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.96 billion. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.61%.

In related news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total value of C$305,823.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,458.20. Also, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 16,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.85, for a total value of C$1,423,628.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,384,184.76.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

