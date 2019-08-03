Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Titan International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Titan International stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 624,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Titan International’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Titan International by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Titan International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 566,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 184,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti set a $8.00 target price on shares of Titan International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

