Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Titan Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

TMDI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 86,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 4,411.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Titan Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

