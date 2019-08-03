Tocagen (TOCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 294.74% and a negative return on equity of 108.08%. On average, analysts expect Tocagen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TOCA stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $200,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $244,880 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

