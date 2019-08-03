Tom Walker Purchases 5,000 Shares of JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Stock

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) insider Tom Walker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,440.22).

Shares of LON:JPS opened at GBX 417.50 ($5.46) on Friday. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 401.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 104.21 and a current ratio of 104.21. The stock has a market cap of $227.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

