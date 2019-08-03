TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,910. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 52,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,237,038.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,468,906.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $477,858.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,883.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,583 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 70.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.