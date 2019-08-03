TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Shares Down 3.2%

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14.

Get TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Paul Henson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.51 per share, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,203 shares of company stock valued at $132,973 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

About TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.