Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62, 237,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 145,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLUB. Zacks Investment Research cut Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Town Sports International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Town Sports International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Town Sports International had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.