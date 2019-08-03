TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TRTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.65. 175,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,193. The company has a quick ratio of 89.90, a current ratio of 41.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 467,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

