TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.63

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.07. TPG Telecom shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 689,493 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.65.

About TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM)

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

