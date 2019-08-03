Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,057 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,883% compared to the typical volume of 136 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 686.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the second quarter worth $85,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 37.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 78.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $220.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.38. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

