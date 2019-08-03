Traid (TRAID) Price Down 41.1% This Week

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Traid has a market cap of $7,905.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traid has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. One Traid coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

TRAID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 41,193,520 coins and its circulating supply is 18,253,520 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

