TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,208. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.28.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($4.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($4.05). The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $5,697,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $6,132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $15,059,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $4,962,000.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.