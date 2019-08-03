Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Insider Sells $917,819.84 in Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $917,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TREX opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.12. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Trex by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

