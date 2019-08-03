Trex Company Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

NYSE:TREX opened at $79.76 on Thursday. Trex has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,876.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $1,781,165.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

