Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,919. Trimble has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,927,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Kirkland sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $223,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,488. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 215,556 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

