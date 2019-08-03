Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research set a $22.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of TRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 1,746,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,375. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 108,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,512.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

