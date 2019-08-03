Tripio Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. Tripio has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tripio

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,012 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

