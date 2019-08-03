TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TTMI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI remained flat at $$11.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 566.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

