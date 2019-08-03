Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Turning Point Brands from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE TPB traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. 334,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $92,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H.C. Charles Diao purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 960.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

