Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,162 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.50. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $486,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Wayne Ramsey sold 21,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,731,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

