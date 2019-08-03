Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSN. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, insider Douglas Wayne Ramsey sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,731,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 387,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 278,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,862 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,048,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.