UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UBS. FIG Partners lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.12. 6,820,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,810,000 after buying an additional 11,893,142 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in UBS Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,180,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,783,000 after buying an additional 164,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UBS Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,398,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,818,000 after buying an additional 722,163 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,988,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,741,000 after buying an additional 158,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in UBS Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,671,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after buying an additional 1,616,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.