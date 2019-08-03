UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 302.70 ($3.96).

LGEN opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82).

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 649 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,641.97 ($2,145.52). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £1,855.71 ($2,424.81). Insiders bought 2,934 shares of company stock worth $777,896 over the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

