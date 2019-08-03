Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Ultra Clean updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.11-0.21 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.11-0.21 EPS.

Shares of UCTT opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger purchased 21,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $283,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,622.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger purchased 22,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $310,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,352.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,879,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 713,277 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,611,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 36,956 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 37.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,423,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 389,880 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,755,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

