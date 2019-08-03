Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RARE. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.07.

RARE traded down $4.77 on Friday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 569,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $75,399.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,749,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,330,000 after acquiring an additional 471,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,859,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,944,000 after acquiring an additional 387,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,047,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,138,000 after acquiring an additional 268,551 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,775.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 174,934 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

