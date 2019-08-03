Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Issues Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

Shares of RARE traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,745. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $93,821.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

