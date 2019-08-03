Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,126. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 245,013 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 800,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 647,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

