Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $113,317.00

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Unibright has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $113,317.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00258104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.01422062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00024903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00110423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

