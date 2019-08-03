Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Position Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.87. 678,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,758. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

