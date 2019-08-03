Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,317,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,294,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $593,686,000 after acquiring an additional 186,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.52. 2,329,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

