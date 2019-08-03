Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 75,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 28,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $173.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

