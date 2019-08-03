United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Issues Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.