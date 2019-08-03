United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCFC. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

UCFC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $496.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In other United Community Financial news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at $711,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in United Community Financial during the second quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United Community Financial by 424.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in United Community Financial by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in United Community Financial during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Financial during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.