United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

NYSE USM traded down $7.88 on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 1,005,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,044. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $625,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,839.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,742. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.