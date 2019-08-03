United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Cut by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 3.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,810,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,044,569,000 after purchasing an additional 849,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $824,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,759,000 after purchasing an additional 256,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

