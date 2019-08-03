United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

