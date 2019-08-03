UNIVERSAL CASH Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $144.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

